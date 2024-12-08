When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

33 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Jamun Tree, Bolton Street, Chorley, PR7 3DX Rated 4 on November 7.

2 . The Black Bull, Park Lane, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0NW Rated 2 on October 31.

3 . Canton House, Fordstone Avenue, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0EB Rated 4 on October 31.