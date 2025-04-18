When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 15 Lancashire businesses:

1 . Bloomfield Brewhouse, Ansdell Road, Blackpool, FY1 6PW Rated 4 on March 14.

2 . Sapna Curry House, St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN Rated 1 on March 14.

3 . Lowery Café, Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4PB Rated 3 on March 17.