Fond memories of action group's founder

Members of Lidgett and Beyond have reacted with sadness and fond memories to the recent death of Owen Oliver, its co-founder and president.

David Cockburn-Price, Chairman of the Lidgett and Beyond Trustees, commented: “Owen had been involved in the fight to save the Lidgett Triangle and The Rough for over 30 years.

“This involved fighting planning applications in both the 80s and 90s, organising predecessor action groups and supporting the setting up of the Conservation Area. More recently, he was a driving force behind Lidgett and Beyond and our campaign to defend the area against encroachment from wind turbines and other unsuitable development plans.”

Mr Cockburn-Price added: “His knowledge, record-keeping, intelligence, enthusiasm and zest for life proved invaluable to us all.

“No-one enjoyed going from house to house delivering our leaflets and gathering information more than Owen – I think it was all the chatting with neighbours he loved the most and he simply swept us along with him at times.”

Other groups also benefited from Owen’s input over the years, including The West Craven Tennis Club and the Pendle Youth Orchestra, where he was also president for many years.

John Birchenough, a Lidgett and Beyond supporter, said: “Owen believed he could make a difference and, through his energy and commitment to the cause, he did.”

Owen’s funeral took place on Wednesday at Skipton Crematorium, with a reception afterwards at The Alma Inn. Owen leaves his wife, Margaret, two children and four grandchildren.