Flood alert issued in Burnley and Pendle

Rising river levels have led to flood alerts being issued across Burnley and Pendle.

Flooding is possible in Trawden, Barrowford, Nelson, Colne, Burnley, Padiham, Accrington and Whalley areas after heavy rainfall overnight saw level rise at the Oxford Road river gauge.

The government’s flood information service website also stated: “High river levels are possible on the Rivers Calder, Brun, Don, Hyndburn and Pendlewater and their tributaries.

“Further rainfall is forecast until this afternoon. We expect river levels to remain high until then. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences.”

A Lancashire Fire spokesman said: “Please take care on the roads today. Due to the high volume of calls we get during flooding events, we can only attend flood incidents where life is at risk.