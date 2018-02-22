Flatulent Frenchmen and killer rabbits coming to Colne

A musical version of a Monty Python classic is coming to a stage in Colne.

Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company is preparing to put on smash hit musical "Spamalot", inspired by the classic comedy film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail".

So, prepare yourself for flatulent Frenchmen, beautiful dancing girls, and killer rabbits. Outside, there is plague with a 50% chance of pestilence and famine.

Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur’s quest to find the Holy Grail

Throughout the show, Arthur, travelling with his servant Patsy, recruits several knights to accompany him on his quest, including Sir Bedevere, Sir Robin, Sir Lancelot, and Sir Galahad.

Besides the rabbits and farting Frenchman, they meet such characters as the Lady of the Lake, Prince Herbert, Tim the Enchanter, Not Dead Fred, the Black Knight, and the Knights who say Ni.

This is a show not to be missed.

Josh Hindle, from the theatre company, said: "As you can expect in any musical, we are pulling off show stopping tap dancing routines, beautiful costumes, a cast made up of the area’s finest talent and vocals that will blow you away.

"Whether you are an avid Monty Ptython fan or whether you just like coming to the theatre to see the show, there is something in this musical for everyone."

Directed by Howard G. Raw, Lisa Manley is musical director and the show’s brilliant dance routines are choreographed by Helen Cheung.

Monty Python’s Spamalot opens on Tuesday March 20th and runs to Saturday March 24th. Performances are 7-30pm nightly with a 2pm Saturday matinee also.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by visiting ticketsource.co.uk/phtheatre or by calling the ticket lines on 01282 617315 (Central Garage Fence) or the theatre box office (answerphone) 01282 863210.

A competition is soon to be launched where you can ‘Find the grail’ in a shop in Colne to win two free tickets to see the show.