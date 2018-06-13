Flashback to some young talent of the 1970s on the eve of the World Cup

They may not be World Cup standard but this beaming team of young football players looked like winners back in 1977.

The photograph shows the top class football team from St John the Divine C of E School in Cliviger.

Pictured with coach and teacher Mr Joe Sellars the photograph belongs to Roger Crook who is pictured second from left on the front row.

Some of the other boys, who were aged 10 and 11 at the time, included in the photo are: Jonathan Shorrock, David Walsh, Steven Crabtree, Peter Perenti, Colin Tattersall, Mark Wolstenholme, Robert Plested, Mark Nicholson, Chris Baldwin, Jeremy Shirt.