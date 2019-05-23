Five fire engines called to blaze on Burnley industrial estate

Fire crews were called to a blaze on an industrial estate in Burnley yesterday.

Five fire engines from Burnley, Nelson, Hyndburn and Blackburn raced to the Britannia Industrial Estate in Burnley's Farrington Road just after 10am yesterday.

On arrival crews found a fire confined to a trailer within the unit. They used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one jet and a triple extension ladder to deal with the flames.

Crews remained there for the rest of the day damping down and they also used an onsite digger to remove the contents of the trailer and look for hot spots inside it.