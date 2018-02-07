Five fire crews from across county called to Pendle blaze

Five fire engines were called out to a large fire in Brierfield this morning.

Crews from Burnley, Nelson, Colne, Hyndburn and Blackburn were called to the property in William Street at 11am.

The aerial ladder platform was also called out to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to extinguish the flames.

The fire was out by 1pm but four fire engines and the aerial ladder platform are still at the scene to make sure the property was safe and also to dampen down.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is now being investigated.