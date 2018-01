A five vehicle smash has led to the closure of two lanes of the M65 motorway.

Emergency services are on the scene, including firefighters who are helping to free a person trapped in one of the cars.

Police confirmed that Lanes 1 and 2 are closed on the M65 eastbound between Junction 7 Accrington and Junction 8#Hapton A56 due to the multi vehicle collision.

They have instructed other drivers to proceeds with care.