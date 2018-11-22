Fishing for all the family in Burnley

Burnley Leisure has teamed up with Burnley Play Partnership to hook £10,000 of National Lottery funding to develop a family fishing project.

The aim is to encourage families to take up the sport and, by doing so, expand their interest in nature and the environment.

It will also promote people of all ages to get outdoors more as a family, help reduce low activity levels in children, and encourage adults to be more active and promote better mental health.

As part of the project there will be a number of nature workshops - branded “Nature Detectives” - alongside some “family fishing” sessions making use of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and streams running through local parks.

Michelle Grimes, events and funding officer with Burnley Leisure, said: “Fishing may not be as energetic as other sports but it does require co-ordination and technique and it requires patience and calm and its excellent for promoting good mental health.

“It’s a great way to get out as a family and discover more about our local environment.”