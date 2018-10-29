First World War memorial stone unveiled in Burnley

A memorial stone to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War was unveiled by the Mayor of Burnley this morning at the town's Peace Garden.

The Mayor, Coun. Charlie Briggs, was joined by the council leader Coun. Mark Townsend and chief executive Mick Cartledge, as well as other councillors, ex-servicemen and representatives from the Duke of Lancaster Regiment for the short ceremony.

The Mayor has also, separately, planted two oak trees at the Peace Garden. They are among the 100 oak tress being planted across the borough to mark the historic milestone.