First Starbucks Coffee to open in Burnley

Two major retailers will be opening for business this summer on a landmark site in Burnley that is seen as a gateway to the town.

A Starbucks coffee and Spar shop will be opening alongside a petrol station on the Barracks Road site at Gannow Top which was home to the former St Teresa's RC Church for around 40 years.

A spokesman for Euro Garages, which acquired the site last year, confirmed today the names of the retailers.

The ambitious development is expected to create up to 40 jobs.

The hugely popular Starbucks brand is expected to be a pull for many customers who are prepared to travel for the range of coffees, drinks and snacks that are the company's trademark.

Founded in Washington in 1971 the company operates from over 30,000 locations worldwide.

A spokesman for Euro Garages said: "We can confirm that Spar and Starbucks will be opening at the site.

"The development is on schedule to be finished in time for summer and at the moment we are in negotiations with Lancashire County Council regarding the highways issues that need to be sorted out."

Demolition work began in January and the landscape of the town was changed forever when the church and the former General Havelock pub were torn down.

An original planning statement predicted around 100 vehicle movements each way in a peak time hour.

Access to the facility is scheduled to be off Barracks Road opposite the current gym.

The Euro Garages spokesman added that dedicated turning lanes would be created at the entrance to the new site to ease the flow of traffic in both directions.

The spokesman added: "While this is mainly a roadside facility we are aware there is a wider community of people living close to the site who will greatly benefit from the facilities on offer."

The demolition of St Teresa's and the attached priest's house marks the end of an era as the church has stood at the gateway entrance to Burnley for around 40 years.

The red brick building went up for sale in October, 2017, as part of a review of sweeping changes for churches in Burnley and Padiham by the Bishop of Salford in the wake of decreasing numbers and a drop in ordained priests.

The sale of the church building was completed in February, 2017, after the Diocese said that an exploration of alternative uses for the building had failed to come up with an answer.

St Teresa's was built in 1980 as a chapel-of-ease to St Mary Magdalene’s parish after the old St Mary Magdalene church had to be demolished for the construction of the M65.