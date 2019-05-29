First prize was icing on the cake for talented little Burnley baker Holly

Enterprising Burnley schoolgirl Holly Hope combined her passion to save the planet with her skills as a baker.

And her turtle shaped cake won her first place in the children's baking section at Great Harwood show.

Holly's first prize winning turtle cake.

Judges were highly impressed with the cake that had lemon drizzle for its shell and a marshmallow/rice crispy mixture for the head and feet.

Holly (10) was presented with a certificate and an engraved plaque that she can keep for a year. And she cannot wait to show it off to her classmates at St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley after the half term break.

Proud parents, Toni and Simon Hope, encouraged Holly to enter the competition as she recently made a cake based on Rosie, one of the family's three miniature schnauzer dogs.

A big fan of the TV show Extreme Cake Makers, Holly also loves watching River Monsters wildlife documentary.

The idea of the turtle started out as an idea of a fish caught in plastic with the message to look after the world but Holly's brother Harry (16) suggested a turtle may be better.

Toni said: "We can't believe Holly won a shield with a name engraved on it.

"We are so proud of her."