Fireworks and fun launches Christmas in Padiham

A dazzling firework display was the grand finale to the Padiham Christmas lights switch on.

Hundreds of families braved freezing cold temperatures last Friday to enjoy the annual event organised by Padiham Town Council.

A trio of pals enjoy the fun of the fair at the Padiham Christmas lights switch on.

Attractions included a Christmas market, funfair and a visit from Father Christmas.

Crowds were entertained by the Burnley Silver Alliance Band and youngsters from schools in the town kept the festive spirit going by singing a selection of carols.

The big switch on was performed by the Mayor of Padiham Coun. Ken Buckley.