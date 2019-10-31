Firework checks under way as Bonfire Night approaches

Lancashire County Council is carrying out spot-checks on shops selling fireworks as the countdown to November 5th continues.

Trading Standards officers are out and about inspecting businesses to ensure the fireworks they sell are legal, being sold correctly and stored in the correct way.

During inspections, officers will check that:

• Fireworks comply with safety standards

• Professional use fireworks are not being sold to the public

• Selection packs of fireworks are not being split up into fireworks sold separately

• Fireworks are being stored correctly with appropriate safety measures and licences in place

• Fireworks are not being sold to people under the age of 18

There are currently 175 premises licensed with the county council for the storage of fireworks.

County Coun. Albert Atkinson, Cabinet member for technical services, rural affairs and waste management, said: "People's safety is our main concern.

"We want to ensure that the fireworks that are being sold are legal and that Lancashire retailers that sell them have the correct licences from the county council.

"Our inspections help to ensure there are no under-age sales and that no fireworks meant for commercial displays are being sold to members of the public.

"We want people to enjoy Bonfire Night, but ensure they use fireworks responsibly, follow the fireworks code and always buy from a reputable trader.

"We'll continue to work closely with the police and fire service to do all we can to help people stay safe and well while enjoying the fireworks."

If people suspect illegal firework sales, including sales of fireworks to children, they can report the matter to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 04 05 06.