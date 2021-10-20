Fireifighters called out twice in an hour to kitchen blazes in Burnley
Fire crews were called out twice in the space of an hour yesterday to deal fires in kitchens in Burnley premises.
The first 'shout' came at 4-30pm when two fire engines from Burnley attended a fire involving a grill pan in a house on Talbot Street.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
An hour later four fire engines from Burnley, Bacup and Rawtenstall were called to Manchester Road where they tackled a fire involving a fryer in a commercial kitchen.
Firefighters used dry powder to extinguish the fire.