Firefighters tackle wheelie bin blaze that spread to neighbouring property in Burnley street

NewsFirefighters tackle wheelie bin blaze that spread to neighbouring property in Burnley streetA fire in a wheelie bin spread to a neighbouring property in Burnley this morning.By Susan PlunkettSunday, 11th July 2021, 5:54 pmUpdated Sunday, 11th July 2021, 5:58 pm One fire engine from Nelson was called to the incident in Walshaw Street at 10amFirefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire; They were in attendance for fifteen minutes.