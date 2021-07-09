Firefighters tackle car blaze in Ribble Valley village in early hours of morning
Firefighters were called out to deal with a car blaze in Sabden in the early hours of this morning.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 10:35 am
One fire engine from Padiham attended the incident in Padiham Road at 2-25am.
Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and scene lighting to extinguish the fire before proceeding to damp down the vehicle. No injuries were reported and the team was in attendance for two and a half hours.