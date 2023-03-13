Firefighters spend nearly an hour tackling blaze as it rips through Burnley business
Firefighters have spent nearly an hour tackling a blaze as it ripped through a Burnley business.
By Laura Longworth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Four fire engines from Burnley, Nelson, Colne and Hyndburn rushed to Balderstone Close in Briercliffe, Burnley, around 6-55am this morning to put out a fire in a commercial building.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish it. Crews were in attendance for fifty minutes.