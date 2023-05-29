News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters spend more than five hours putting out commercial building blaze in Burnley

Firefighters have spent more than five hours putting out a blaze in a commercial building in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 29th May 2023, 09:51 BST

The incident took place yesterday around 7-19pm in Widow Hill Road.

Four fire engines from Burnley, Nelson, Rawtenstall, and Hyndburn, together with an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, attended the scene. Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, three positive-pressure ventilation units, and a 10.5m ladder to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters spent more than five hours putting out a commercial building blaze in Burnley.
