Firefighters were called out to rescue a kitten after it got stuck on a garage roof yesterday afternoon.

Crews from Nelson were called out to reports that the animal had got stuck in a pipe at the house in Pinewood Drive in the town.

But when they arrived at the scene, at around 3-10pm, they found the kitten stuck the garage roof.

Crews used a triple extension ladder and some small tools to help free the kitten which was in some distress.

The rescue operation took around 10 minutes.