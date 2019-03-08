Firefighters extinguish Clitheroe derelict house blaze

Crews spent over an hour putting out a fire at an empty house in Lowergate just before 5pm yesterday (Thursday).

Four fire engines from Clitheroe, Hyndburn and Blackburn located a fire on the first floor of the building, which is currently under renovation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The fire was confined to one room within the premises and also involved a window frame.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit. Firefighters were in attendance approximately one hour and twenty minutes."