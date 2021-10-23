Firefighters cut casualty free from car after Ribble Valley accident
A person had to be cut free from a car following an accident in Billington this morning.
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 6:47 pm
Updated
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 6:48 pm
Two fire engines from Blackburn attended the road traffic collision on Whalley Old Road at 7-30am.
One casualty was released by firefighters before being placed in the care of paramedics.
Crews used a Tirfor winch, Holmatro spreaders, and a high-pressure airbag at the incident.
They were in attendance for around two hours.