Firefighters cut casualty free from car after Ribble Valley accident

A person had to be cut free from a car following an accident in Billington this morning.

By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 6:47 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 6:48 pm
Two fire crews attended

Two fire engines from Blackburn attended the road traffic collision on Whalley Old Road at 7-30am.

One casualty was released by firefighters before being placed in the care of paramedics.

Crews used a Tirfor winch, Holmatro spreaders, and a high-pressure airbag at the incident.

They were in attendance for around two hours.

