Fire crews spent over two hours tackling a blaze at a house in Burnley last night.

Crews were called to the property in Wilton Street where they discovered the blaze on the first floor.

They used a hosereel to put out the flames and had to wear breathing apparatus.

One casualty, who suffered a slight burn and smoke inhalation, was taken to hospital by ambulance crews for treatment.

The fire happened at around 7-40pm.