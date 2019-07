Three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to a house blaze yesterday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the first floor and roof of the property in Westminster Close, Simonstone at around 4-15pm and crews from Burnley, Hyndburn and Great Harwood were called out.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two jets and two hosereels to extinguish the flames.