A heavy goods vehicle set alight on the Padiham by pass yesterday morning.

Fire crews from Padiham and Nelson were called to the scene in Barrowford Road at 11-45am where the vehicle, which was near a sandwich van, was on fire.

A triple extension ladder was required and crews used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were in attendance for around an hour and there were no casualties reported.