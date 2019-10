Fireifighters were at the scene of a house blaze in Burnley for four hours in the early hours of this morning.

Two fire engines from Burnley were called to the terraced house in Oxford Road at 4-40am to find the ground floor well alight.

Crews used one jet, four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a positive ventilation fan was also required.

Household materials setting alight are being blamed for the blaze.