Firefighters dealt with a blaze in the front room and stairs of a house in Burnley last night.

Two engines from Burnley were called to the terraced house in Pheasantford Street at around 8-45pm

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke.