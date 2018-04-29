Fire crews put out house blaze in Clitheroe

The inside of the property in Corporation Street, Clitheroe.
The inside of the property in Corporation Street, Clitheroe.
Firefighters were called out to a house fire in Clitheroe yesterday.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen of the property in Corporation Street at around 8-45am.

Two fire engines from Clitheroe and Hyndburn attended the scene.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Smoke from the fire affected neighbouring properties but no injuries were reported.

Clitheroe Fire tweeted: “The importance of working smoke alarms proved themselves this morning at a house in Clitheroe.

“Luckily the occupants got out and called for us. Unfortunately the occupants doesn’t [sic] have contents insurance.”