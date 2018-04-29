Fire crews put out house blaze in Clitheroe

Firefighters were called out to a house fire in Clitheroe yesterday.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen of the property in Corporation Street at around 8-45am.

The inside of the house in Corporation Street, Clitheroe.

Two fire engines from Clitheroe and Hyndburn attended the scene.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Smoke from the fire affected neighbouring properties but no injuries were reported.

Clitheroe Fire tweeted: “The importance of working smoke alarms proved themselves this morning at a house in Clitheroe.

“Luckily the occupants got out and called for us. Unfortunately the occupants doesn’t [sic] have contents insurance.”