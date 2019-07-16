Fire crews cut driver from car after crash in Ribble Valley

Fire crews had to free the driver of a car after it crashed yesterday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 4pm in Clitheroe Road, Sabden.

Fire crews from Clitheroe and Hyndburn were called to the scene after the vehicle ended up on its side

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle using stabilisation struts, blocks, wedges and a salvage sheet.

Firefighters were in attendance approximately 50 minutes and the casualties were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which included whiplash.