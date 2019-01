Firefighters spent 45 minutes at a house in Burnley after a tumble dryer caught fire.



Two fire engines were called to the house in Torver Close at 3pm yesterday.

Two fire engines were called to the incident in Burnley

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

There were no casualties but severe fire damange to the tumble dryer and light smoke to the rest of the property.