Fire crews were called out last night after a dryer set alight in a house in Pendle.

The dryer was situated in the utility room of the property in Knotts Lane, Colne and had already been put out by the time crews from Nelson and Colne arrived just after 7-30pm.

Firefighters ensured the scene was safe by removing the dryer and using a ventilation unit to clear the property of smoke. There were no casualties reported and crews were at the scene for around 15 minutes.