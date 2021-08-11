Fire crews called to blaze at Padiham industrial estate
Firefighters were called out to a blaze on the Shuttleworth Mead Industrial Estate last night.
Two fire crews, from Padiham and Hyndburn, responded to the incident involving some industrial machinery although the fire was out by the time they arrived.
Crews, who remained at the scene for two hours, used a hose reel, triple extension ladder and thermal imaging camera to check the fire was out and make the scene safe.
One person received a precautionary check from ambulance crews at the scene.