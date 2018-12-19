Fire chief issues smoke alarm warning after Burnley house blaze

A fire chief has issued a warning for residents to make sure smoke alarms in their homes are working after they tackled a house blaze last night where none of them were.

The warning came from acting Watch Manager Paul Reid at Hyndburn Community Fire Station after the blaze at the house in New Hall Street, Burnley, at 9-20pm.

He said: "It is important not only to get smoke alarms fitted but to make sure they are working correctly.

"It is also essential not leave cooking unattended."

The fire broke out after a pan containing hot oil was left unattended in the kitchen.

Luckily the occupants had managed to escape from the property and the gas supply had been isolated by the time crews from Earby and Hyndburn arrived on the scene.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the flames and fans were needed to ventilate the property afterwards.

The fire caused severe damage to the kitchen and left the remainder of the ground floor smoke damaged.