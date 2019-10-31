Fine for man (20) after police find cocaine stash with a street value of £1,000 at his Hapton home

Police found cocaine, with a £1,000 street value, when they searched a man’s then home in Hapton, a court heard.

Officers discovered a bag containing 12.1 grams of the drug, at 58 per cent purity, in a bedroom drawer at the house where Zachary Sanderson, now 20, lived.

He had earlier been arrested in relation to another matter.

Mrs Tracey Yates, prosecuting, told Burnley magistrates: " It was worth £960 at street deals' value.”

The defendant was interviewed and said the cocaine was for personal use.

She added: " He said he was a heavy user and bought in bulk in order to save money.”

Mr Scott Parker, defending Sanderson, said: "He is not a street dealer.

"He is not involved in the supply of drugs.”

The solicitor said the defendant bought the cocaine for £400 for personal use and, in his opinion, it could be worth £650.

Mr Parker continued :”Clearly, if you do buy in bulk, you are offered a discount

"At the time of this allegation he was a man of good character.

"He has pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity and has shown remorse. He is no longer using any illegal drugs.”

Sanderson, formerly of Simpson Street, but now of Honeysuckle Court in Huncoat, admitted possessing cocaine on February 8th. He was fined £40, with £40 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.