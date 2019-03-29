Film of fantastic light show in Burnley's Thompson Park

Thompson Park in Burnley came alight thanks to Burnley Youth Theatre.

This superb film captures the event, which more than 400 people attended.

Victoria Woods, the council's Community Engagement Ranger, had been working in partnership with Burnley Youth Theatre, Blaze, and Super Slow Way to develop a programme of youth led music and arts events which climaxed with the light event in Thompson Park.

The event was organised by the young people participating in the second phase of the Generate Project.

The success of the first year expanded into a larger partnership project involving Super Slow Way and Blaze and raised additional partnership funding of £10,000 to deliver a comprehensive programme of weekly activities.

The young people then worked with professional international renowned artists Illuminos towards delivering the light event in the park.