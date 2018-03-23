Film director giving away £15 to people who watch his film in Burnley

A film director is offering £15 to the first 10 people who go to see his new film at Burnley's Reel Cinema.



Simon Rumley's 'Crowhurst' is released today at 1-30pm and is the true story of an inexperienced sailor who in 1968 enters a round the world race which he fears he won't be able to complete.

Crowhurst

In order to save his dignity, he decides to cheat to come last but things don't go according to plan.

The film has been well-received with The Guardian and The Times giving it four-star reviews.

Simon wants to reimburse the first 10 cinema goers by paying £8.50 for the ticket and £6.50 for a large popcorn and soda.

Payment upon proof of valid ticket purchase - email a picture of yourself holding the tickets to simonrumley@gmail.com. No more than two tickets per person.

The film's times can be found here https://reelcinemas.co.uk/burnley/now/