Fifty strong choir entertains Padiham audience at church venue

A concert in Padiham, given by the Blackburn People's Choir, was a rousing success.

Guest of honour for the concert, which is part of a series called Musical Extravaganza, was the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs.

The 50 strong choir entertained the audience under the direction of Jeff Borradale with a varied programme of music.

The fourth and last concert of the 15th season will be held at the Unitarian Chapel takes place on Saturday, May 18th, when the Deco Delight Jazz Band will headline.

Anyone who would like more details is asked to ring 01282 773336 or email barrybrown@gmail.com.