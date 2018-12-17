Festive recycling information for Burnley

Burnley Council is encouraging residents to continue to recycle this Christmas.

People are reminded that they can recycle all the cans, bottles, paper, cards and even their real Christmas trees once all the festivities are over.

The council will collect real Christmas trees on January 14th. To arrange collection of your tree visit www.burnley.gov.uk/christmastrees anytime up to and including January 10th.

Sean Spencer, the council’s streetscene services manager, said: “We’re changing the way we collect real Christmas trees for recycling this year. We’re asking residents to book a collection online, including giving details where the tree will be left, so that we can increase the number of trees we recycle.”

Coun. Lian Pate, the council’s member for community services, said: “We’re coming up to the time of the year when many people generate a lot of extra rubbish, much of which can be recycled.”