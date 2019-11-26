Festive fun for all the family at Burnley Christmas Festival

There will be festive fun for all the family at a magical Christmas markets event in Burnley next month.

Burnley Christmas Festival takes place at The Landmark, School Lane, on Saturday, December 21st, running from noon until 8pm.

This free-to-attend family event includes live music throughout the day courtesy of local acts Furious Styles and Uptown Band, a beer tent, festive stalls and an array of mouth-watering global street food offerings including stonebaked pizzas, Asian snacks and Chinese dishes.

Landmark facilities manager, Liz Wilkinson, said: "We believe there is a need for an event that brings communities and families together in Burnley at this time of year, for an experience they can all share in; and that is why we came up with the idea for the Burnley Christmas Festival.

"With live music, Christmas crafts, incredible food and of course our Elf Workshop, there will be Christmas spirit in abundance and plenty of fun for all the family ahead of the big day."

In addition to the festival, there will be a fantastic 'Elf Workshop and Santa Experience' hosted by Krafty Cow Tea Room where youngsters will get to enjoy an hour-long session with 'Festive Story Time', a Christmas craft session and a visit to Father Christmas in the Grotto.

Tickets for the Elf Workshop are £10 per child. Booking is essential as places are limited and tickets can be bought here. The workshop is suitable for children aged four and over. For further updates on the event, click here.

Burnley Christmas Festival is being sponsored by Askews Refrigeration, +24 Marketing, Alert Fire and Security, Calico, Petty Real and Scott Dawson Advertising. Barclay Eagle Labs are supporting the event.