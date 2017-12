A “tea and chat” event will be held for villagers in Cliviger on Saturday (December 23rd).

Aimed at residents who may not have family or friends to spend Christmas with, the free event has been organised by Becky Hall and Samantha Wright.

It will take place at the Ram Inn from 10am to 11-45am.

Anyone who goes along will receive a warm welcome with drinks, mince pies, games and Christmas cheer.

Transport is also available for anyone struggling to get there by ringing Becky on 07739397685.