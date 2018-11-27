Festive countdown begins at Padiham Christmas lights switch on

The countdown to the festive season has begun with the annual Christmas lights switch on in Padiham.

Hundreds gathered for the event which included a huge fireworks display.

Cousins Trixie Forrest (four) (left) and Sosha Derbyshire (six) enjoy the fun at the Padiham Christmas lights switch on.

The ceremony was performed by the Mayor of Padiham Coun. Andy Tatchell and attractions included a Christmas market with dozens of stalls, bottle tombola and fairground rides.

The choir from St John's Primary School in Padiham entertained the crowds and mulled wine and mince pies were served up.

The event was organised by Padiham Town Council and Padiham Rotary Club members also helped out by inviting Father Christmas and some of his helpers.