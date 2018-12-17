Festive carols for shoppers who helped Burnley Express and Salvation Army Toy Appeal

Customers were treated to a selection of Christmas carols while they did their shopping at Burnley's Asda store.



Vic Gebbie of the Burnley Salvation Army was at the organ to serenade the shoppers.

The festive music session was a thank you for customers at the store have been donating gifts to the Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal since it was launched in November.

Asda community colleague Annette McGowan-Doe said she wanted to send out a big thank you to all the customers who had donated a toy.

She said: " We would also like to ask them to continue with their support for the appeal as it is fantastic what the Salvation Army do for the community."