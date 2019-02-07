Fears building may collapse as fire crews tackle huge Padiham blaze

Five fire engines are tackling a blaze in Padiham tonight.

The fire broke out on the top floor of Storm Art Gallery in Burnley Road.

A section of Burnley Road has been closed off

Two ambulances and five police cars are at the scene and the road has been closed to traffic.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said no one was in the building at the time of the blaze.

The road has been closed to traffic from the scene of the fire to the Hand and Shuttle pub.

The fire is believed to have spread to neighbourring shop Harry Garlick.

Police have evacuated neighbouring shops and also residents from Morley Street which is behind the scene of the blaze.

An ariel ladder platform has been brought in to tackle the flames and there are fears the building may collapse.