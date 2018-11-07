Father of four took £300 from his ex partner's bank account on day relationship ended court hears

A father-of-four took his ex-partner's bank card the day their relationship ended and helped himself to £300, a court heard.

Matthew Grimshaw made several cash machine withdrawals and victim Rachael Bolton knew it was him as he was the only other person who knew her personal identification number.

Burnley magistrates were told how Grimshaw, who had 27 offences on his record, had breached the victim's trust after she allowed him into her home.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, told the hearing the parties had been in a relationship for the best part of three years. They separated in July and then reconciled. He had received his benefits and handed the money over to the aggrieved as they were living together.

The solicitor said Grimshaw was thrown out of the house and told the court:" He accepts he took her bank card, which he had used with permission in the past, in essence to get his money back.

"He accepts he had no right to do that. The relationship finished that day and he just wanted his money back.

"He went about it in completely the wrong way."

Grimshaw, of Fenwick Street, Burnley, admitted theft between Friday and Monday, October 5th and 8th and fraud by false reputation between October 6th and 8th. He was given a 12-month community order, with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 50 hours unpaid work.

The defendant must pay £300 compensation.