Father Christmas left more than just toys after street collection raises £6,000

Father Christmas may have parked his sleigh up for another year but his legacy for 2018 is already a generous one in the Bunley and Padiham area.

For the annual Santa's Sleigh street collection held in November raised the grand total of just over £6,000.

The Rotary Club of Padiham stage the event every year when Father Christmas rides out on his sleigh down streets and into housing estates in Padiham, Burnley, Hapton and Higham.

The event has become a highlight on the calendar as hundreds of children watch out for a glimpse of the man in red while his volunteers go from door to to door collecting for good causes.

A rotary club spokesman thanked residents for their Christmas spirit saying: "The amount raised would have been impossible without the tremendous support of the public and the club is very grateful for those who gave so generously."

Fifteen charities will benefit from the cash with £1,250 going to Pendleside Hospice and £1,000 to the Air Ambulance.

The Guide Dogs for the Blind, Sea Cadets, Padiham on Parade, Padiham Cricket Club, Padiham Football Club, Samaritans, Stroke Awareness, Blood Bikers, NSPCC and Rosemere Cancer Foundation each received £250.

The Friends of Molly Rigby's old soldiers group received £120 and Padiham Archives group and Meals at Central Methodist Church, Burnley, were awarded £100 each.