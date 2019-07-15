Father and daughter from Burnley CAFOD lobby Parliament to demand action on climate change

Father and daughter campaigners from Burnley and Barrowford travelled to London to call on MP Julie Cooper to demand climate action at a historic mass lobby of Parliament.

Dominic Aunger and his 16-year-old daughter, Madeleine, joined over 12,000 other campaigners outside parliament to show their concern for the need to act to protect our common home.

Driven by their faith, Dominic and Madeleine joined hundreds of volunteers from the Catholic development charity CAFOD in meeting with their MP, sharing their worry for the impact of climate change, which is affecting our health, homes and beautiful landscapes.

CAFOD Key Volunteer Dominic said: “The mass lobby of Parliament was a fantastic and uplifting experience, to witness thousands of other climate change campaigners from across the UK.

"They came from Scotland to Cornwall and everywhere in between and represented many different charities and organisations, such as: Oxfam, Christian Aid, Greenpeace, National Trust, the WI and WWF; all there with one common cause to lobby their own MPs to ensure this country reaches net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, if not before.

“Well over 300 MPs were lobbied in total and it was great to meet Julie Cooper in the Houses of Parliament.

"I stressed to her the importance of ensuring this current government and future governments do all they can to make the UK a shining example of how a major developed nation can transition quickly to a low carbon economy and ensure we leave a country and world fit for future generations, which was underlined by my daughter who accompanied me.”

CAFOD’s local representative in Lancashire, Simon Holleron, added: “We are really glad that Dominic and Madeleine could join us on our pilgrimage to London as we united for the mass lobby of Parliament.

“Climate change is disproportionately affecting the world’s poorest communities and we have a responsibility to act now, which is why we are calling on the government to commit to net zero emissions by 2045. It is good Theresa May is now putting the target of net-zero into legislation, but we must ensure the policies are put in place now to reach it and we can attain this target before 2050.

“It is affecting our health, our homes and our beautiful landscapes. It disproportionately affects the world’s poorest communities, and this is not the legacy we want to leave our grandchildren.

“Catholics around England and Wales, especially here in Burnley, are taking action in their local parishes and schools, standing shoulder to shoulder with our sisters and brothers around the world.”