Fast food giant to start work on third restaurant

Fast food giant McDonald’s is to start work on a third restaurant in Burnley before the end of the year.

The high-profile ‘drive-thru’ site on part of Asda car park off Princess Way, will create 65 full and part-time jobs and the applicants have said that apart from a few managerial positions all of these vacancies will be filled locally.

The schedule was confirmed by McDonald’s yesterday and means that the chain will dominate the fast food market in Burnley.

The new restaurant, which is just opposite Burnley College, will include indoor seating for up to 150 people.

The scheme has been passed by Burnley Borough Council.