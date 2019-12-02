Fan gallery: Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 2



Did our photographer catch you at the game?

Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport other Buy a Photo

Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport other Buy a Photo

Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport other Buy a Photo

Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport other Buy a Photo

View more