Famous Irish band heading to Lancashire to kick off annual music season hosted at Padiham church

A well known Irish folk group are coming to entertain music lovers Padiham next week.

Ranting Lads will kick off the start of the 16th Musical Extravaganza season next Saturday (September 28th) at the Unitarian Chapel.

The emphasis is on Irish standard tunes with jigs and reels thrown in. But there will also be some country music, which gives the band a wider appeal, and also some rock and blues providing a raunchy edge to up the tempo tunes.

Admission is £8 including refreshments. All proceeds go to the North West Air Ambulance, the Children’s

Heart Surgery Fund and the chapel.

Anyone who would like tickets or more information is asked to contact Barry Brown on 01282 773336 or email barryrbrown@gmail.com.